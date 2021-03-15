As Stokes says, Wing Heaven caters directly to those who cannot — or do not want to — be around booze, many of whom are in recovery, which reflects a thoughtful theme in Stokes' life. Stokes is also the owner of Pinnacle Recovery Services, a Lansing-based nonprofit that serves as a housing program for people in recovery from substance abuse as well as those with mental health disorders. As for Wing Heaven, Stokes says she hopes the sober bar becomes a trend throughout other Michigan communities.
“It's somewhere to go and not worry about the next table ordering a drink,” Stokes said. “They can come here and watch a game, shoot pool or play air hockey. It's the same environment as a bar, minus the alcohol.”
Wing Heaven Sports Haven opened Monday, March 15 at 3812 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and is currently only offering carryout between 11 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week, but customers are invited to hang out inside — with masks — to play games or sit at tables while they wait for their orders.
For more information visit Wing Heaven Sports Haven's Facebook page.
For those facing struggles with addiction or maintaining sobriety, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has a free, confidential hotline you can call 24/7 for referrals, support, and resources: 1-800-662-HELP.
