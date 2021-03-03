Email
Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Detroit's canal-side Coriander Kitchen & Farm restaurant readies for opening

Posted By on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge TERRY MCNAMARA
  • Terry McNamara

After two years in the works, the Coriander Kitchen & Farm restaurant in Detroit's Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood is finally ready to open.

Located at the former canal-side Fisherman's Marina, the restaurant is planning to open for outdoor dining and carryout from 3:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.



Chef Alison Heeres and Farmer Gwen Meyer will serve up "thoughtfully sourced takes on classic pub staples," according to a press release, as well as a unique seasonal menu sourced from local farms, including their own on Scott Street on the east side. In the warmer months, they plan to sell their own produce from a farm stand at the restaurant.

Coriander had a soft opening over the summer, with Heeres and Meyer cooking from a food truck on the restaurant's patio. Some items from the summer including fried fish sandwiches and cheeseburgers will remain on the menu, in addition to items like farm mezze, grilled halloumi cheese wrapped in grape leaves, buffalo chicken wings, and a Great Lakes fish dip. It also has a full cocktail, beer, and wine menu.

The restaurant has outdoor picnic tables and fire pits that can be reserved ahead of time.

Though Michigan's latest pandemic rules allow for restaurants to open for indoor dining at 50% capacity, Coriander Kitchen & Farm won't for now. "Indoor dining will be added when it is safe to do so," the restaurant says in a press release.

According to the release, the restaurant is located on a complex that had been abandoned for 15 years. Meyer's husband Alex Howbert led a "massive rehab" of the complex, including his business Detroit River Sports, which offers kayak and stand-up paddle board tours. Coriander will also offer "Paddle to Table Dinners," which feature a paddle tour from Detroit River Sports followed by a meal at Coriander.

Coriander Kitchen and Farm restaurant is located at 14601 Riverside Blvd., Detroit; 313-473-9132; corianderkitchenandfarm.com.

Oh — and since it's a marina, guests can arrive by boat.

