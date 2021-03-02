Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

A laid-off bartender helped collect more than 1,000 KN95 masks for Ann Arbor service industry workers

Posted By on Tue, Mar 2, 2021 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge Members of the Service Industry Workers of the Ann Arbor Area (SIWA3) march in October. - ELISE BREHOB
  • Elise Brehob
  • Members of the Service Industry Workers of the Ann Arbor Area (SIWA3) march in October.

Shortly after Gabrielle Bussell was laid off from her bartending job at the Arbor Brewing Company in March, she threw herself into her work with the worker advocacy organization she helped create at the outset of the pandemic, the Service Industry Workers of the Ann Arbor Area (SIWA3).

"I'm currently laid off and basically just using that time to work full-time around the clock with this service worker group that I've been organizing with," Bussell tells Metro Times.



Through SIWA3, Bussell recently helped secure more than 1,000 KN95 masks to distribute to service industry workers in Washtenaw County, thanks to the county's free mask program. Another 120 masks came from a private donor, 80 of which are the higher-quality N95 masks, while the rest are KN95.

Bussell says through its Facebook page, which saw membership explode to more than 2,600 over the course of the pandemic, SIWA3 found that many service industry workers were not being provided with masks or other personal protection equipment from their employers — and many workers, who have seen their hours and tips slashed, can't afford to purchase their own.

"Unfortunately, during the pandemic, service workers have kind of been put on the back burner as far as being regarded as essential workers," Bussell says, adding, "We're focusing specifically on workers in this group because of the risk involved with them."

Bussell says the masks are especially a concern in Washtenaw County, where a highly contagious coronavirus mutation that emerged in the United Kingdom known as B.1.1.7 was first detected in Michigan, infecting at least 23 people. The University of Michigan has been found to be a driver of the spread of COVID-19 in Washtenaw County, which officials say account for 62% of the County's cases.

SIWA3 organized a March for Workers' Safety in October, after the campus reopened for the fall semester.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SIWA3
  • Courtesy of SIWA3

"Even if employers or bosses are following all of the protocols to a T, the fact of the matter is we're hearing from workers that the people that are going out right now and that want to dine indoors are not people who have taken the virus seriously — and certainly don't take seriously the health and safety of the workers that are serving them," Bussell says.

The group is packaging the masks for distribution for people working in bars, restaurants, and cafés in Washtenaw County. Bussell says they're reaching out to businesses to see if they need masks, but people can also request the masks by filling out a form or emailing the group at siwa32020@gmail.com.

Bussell says they're in talks to receive more mask donations from other private donors. They also have plans to offer help for people struggling to navigate Michigan's unemployment system and hope to distribute food to service industry workers who need it.

Over the holidays, the group raised more than $10,000 to help nearly 100 service industry workers in the area.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news. Got a tip? Send it to eat@metrotimes.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

Michigan cannabis companies are developing new ways of categorizing their products for consumers
Making sense of pot: It’s all about our sensual delights when it comes to weed
20 must-try cannabis products for the Michigan stoner in your life
Scared Trumpers
A decade later, Detroit’s crowdfunded RoboCop statue is finally complete — but still awaiting a final home
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Metro Detroit now has its first conveyor belt sushi spot, Kura Sushi Read More

  2. Detroit's Lady of the House restaurant quietly closed during the pandemic Read More

  3. COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Detroit Whole Foods store Read More

  4. The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company expands to... Florida? Read More

  5. Some Michigan restaurants are deciding not to reopen for indoor dining, even though it’s allowed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation