Guy Fieri plots more cheese-obsessed Flavortown Kitchens in metro Detroit

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Holy moly, Stromboli!Guy Fieri — everyone's favorite spiky-haired, flame shirt-obsessed star ofand self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown" — is gracing metro Detroit with a few more of his ghost kitchen locations so we can initiate a very delicious heart attack more easily. Earlier this month , word spread that Guy Fieri had opened one of his delivery/pick-up only Flavortown Kitchens out of the Brio Italian Grille located at the Mall at Partridge Creek. As The Detroit News reports, Fieri is spreading his SMC — that's super melty cheese — and taking over kitchens of some established Italian eateries in Lansing, Livonia, and Rochester Hills.Currently, only the Livonia location is open and taking orders via the official website or through third-party delivery apps. According to, the remaining three kitchens are in a “soft launch phase” but are expected to start slingin' Fieri's signature belly-busters like the Bacon Mac N' Cheese Burger, Chicken Parm-a-roni, and egg rolls stuffed with shaved ribeye, sriracha ketchup, and SMC in the coming weeks.If you're looking to order out of the Livonia spot or stay updated on other Flavertown openings, visit GuysFlavorTownKitchen.com , here's an hour of Fieri eating in reverse set to hyenas laughing and Smash Mouth songs, just as god intended.