Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 19, 2021

Table and Bar

Guy Fieri plots more cheese-obsessed Flavortown Kitchens in metro Detroit

Posted By on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 1:55 PM

KATHY HUTCHINS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Holy moly, Stromboli!

Guy Fieri — everyone's favorite spiky-haired, flame shirt-obsessed star of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown" — is gracing metro Detroit with a few more of his ghost kitchen locations so we can initiate a very delicious heart attack more easily.



Earlier this month, word spread that Guy Fieri had opened one of his delivery/pick-up only Flavortown Kitchens out of the Brio Italian Grille located at the Mall at Partridge Creek. As The Detroit News reports, Fieri is spreading his SMC — that's super melty cheese — and taking over kitchens of some established Italian eateries in Lansing, Livonia, and Rochester Hills.

Currently, only the Livonia location is open and taking orders via the official website or through third-party delivery apps. According to The Detroit News, the remaining three kitchens are in a “soft launch phase” but are expected to start slingin' Fieri's signature belly-busters like the Bacon Mac N' Cheese Burger, Chicken Parm-a-roni, and egg rolls stuffed with shaved ribeye, sriracha ketchup, and SMC in the coming weeks.

If you're looking to order out of the Livonia spot or stay updated on other Flavertown openings, visit GuysFlavorTownKitchen.com.

Anyway, here's an hour of Fieri eating in reverse set to hyenas laughing and Smash Mouth songs, just as god intended.



So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

Acquitted
Senate Democrats are more comfortable being prey than predator
The nation’s first Black-owned TV station, founded in Detroit, is now a historic landmark
Savage Love: Pandemic pressures
2 partisan 2 convict
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. More Michigan restaurant owners and workers explain why they don't think indoor dining should resume now Read More

  2. Founders partners with Detroit chef for Black History Month collaboration following racial discrimination lawsuit Read More

  3. Guy Fieri brings a bit of Flavortown to metro Detroit with delivery-only ghost kitchen Read More

  4. Promenade Artisan Foods is now serving pastries in Detroit's Fisher Building Read More

  5. Some Michigan restaurants are deciding not to reopen for indoor dining, even though it’s allowed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation