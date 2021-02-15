See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 15, 2021

Where to order delicious paczki for in the Detroit area for Fat Tuesday

Posted By on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF UNION JOINTS
  • Courtesy of Union Joints

The hedonistic holiday of Paczki Day in Detroit is one filled with tradition and glazed with Polish heritage. When it comes time to celebrate the Christian-adjacent holiday of Fat Tuesday, we line up outside Hamtramck bakeries, which annually stuff us silly with classic plum, prune, rose, or raspberry treats. Though this year's festivities may look and feel a bit different due to the pandemic, with many of the usual paczki providers pivoting to pre-order only availability, there is no shortage of the decadent, calorie-packed treat in metro Detroit. Fat Tuesday, which falls on Feb. 16 this year, is the perfect time to re-evaluate those pesky New Year's goals, but only after you indulge in a paczek from one — or several — of these local paczki pushers.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

Sunday talking about stuff show
COVID cheater
20 sex toys, gadgets, and surprises to make it through Valentine’s Day in quarantine
Nuts, cheaters, and Ron DeSantis
Why some Michigan restaurants are deciding not to reopen for indoor dining
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Guy Fieri brings a bit of Flavortown to metro Detroit with delivery-only ghost kitchen Read More

  2. Detroit's East African restaurant Baobab Fare readies for opening in New Center area Read More

  3. Some Michigan restaurants are deciding not to reopen for indoor dining, even though it’s allowed Read More

  4. Detroit's Gathering Coffee Co. is giving away free drinks, pastries to lonely customers the day after Valentine's Day Read More

  5. Annual Tour De Fork fundraiser for Detroit's Children's Center goes virtual with SheWolf chef Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation