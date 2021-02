Where to order delicious paczki for in the Detroit area for Fat Tuesday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Union Joints

The hedonistic holiday of Paczki Day in Detroit is one filled with tradition and glazed with Polish heritage. When it comes time to celebrate the Christian-adjacent holiday of Fat Tuesday, we line up outside Hamtramck bakeries, which annually stuff us silly with classic plum, prune, rose, or raspberry treats. Though this year's festivities may look and feel a bit different due to the pandemic, with many of the usual paczki providers pivoting to pre-order only availability, there is no shortage of the decadent, calorie-packed treat in metro Detroit. Fat Tuesday, which falls on Feb. 16 this year, is the perfect time to re-evaluate those pesky New Year's goals, but only after you indulge in a paczek from one — or several — of these local paczki pushers