Annual Tour De Fork fundraiser for Detroit's Children's Center goes virtual with SheWolf chef

click to enlarge Tom Perkins

Dishes from SheWolf Pastificio & Bar.

Fans of, or any show in which Gordon Ramsay calls struggling cooks “idiot sandwiches” can now experience some of the challenge for themselves — minus the televised humiliation — all while giving back to metro Detroit families.This year's annual "Tour de Fork" tasting fundraiser event for The Children's Center — a nonprofit in Detroit that specializes on providing specialized clinical services for children with behavioral, emotional, educational, and developmental challenges or those who have experienced trauma — is going virtual.In partnership with Ford Motor Company, which has supported The Children's Center for more than nine decades, "Tour de Fork at Home" will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24 and will give ticketholders an opportunity to cook a three-course Italian meal from the comfort of home with the guidance of chef Anthony Lombardo from SheWolf Pastifico & Bar,'s 2020 restaurant of the year “This past year we have had to become very innovative in the ways we serve our families,” Debora Matthews, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Children’s Center, said in a press release. “With Tour de Fork at Home community members will be supporting nearly 7,500 Greater Detroit children and families. They will also enjoy a delicious dinner and perhaps pick up some cooking techniques from a wonderful chef.”Don't worry about forgetting a basket ingredient, as the Tour de Fork at Home experience includes a kit of fresh ingredients to make a three-course meal for two, as well as a dessert from Washington's Gourmet Cheesecakes, and a $20 gift card for Detroit Vineyards. The evening will also include conversation with Dr. Darrius from WJLB-FM and music from crooner Ben Sharkey.Tickets are limited to just 200 households are are $150 for two dinners delivered and $125 if you choose to pick up the dinner kits from Michigan Fields in Eastern Market. Tickets can be purchased here