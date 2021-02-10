Annual Tour De Fork fundraiser for Detroit's Children's Center goes virtual with SheWolf chef

click to enlarge
-
Tom Perkins
-
Dishes from SheWolf Pastificio & Bar.
Fans of Chopped
, Top Chef
, or any show in which Gordon Ramsay calls struggling cooks “idiot sandwiches” can now experience some of the challenge for themselves — minus the televised humiliation — all while giving back to metro Detroit families.
This year's annual "Tour de Fork" tasting fundraiser event for The Children's Center — a nonprofit in Detroit that specializes on providing specialized clinical services for children with behavioral, emotional, educational, and developmental challenges or those who have experienced trauma — is going virtual.
In partnership with Ford Motor Company, which has supported The Children's Center
for more than nine decades, "Tour de Fork at Home" will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24 and will give ticketholders an opportunity to cook a three-course Italian meal from the comfort of home with the guidance of chef Anthony Lombardo from SheWolf Pastifico & Bar, Hour Detroit
's 2020 restaurant of the year
.
“This past year we have had to become very innovative in the ways we serve our families,” Debora Matthews, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Children’s Center, said in a press release. “With Tour de Fork at Home community members will be supporting nearly 7,500 Greater Detroit children and families. They will also enjoy a delicious dinner and perhaps pick up some cooking techniques from a wonderful chef.”
Don't worry about forgetting a basket ingredient, as the Tour de Fork at Home experience includes a kit of fresh ingredients to make a three-course meal for two, as well as a dessert from Washington's Gourmet Cheesecakes, and a $20 gift card for Detroit Vineyards. The evening will also include conversation with Dr. Darrius from WJLB-FM and music from crooner Ben Sharkey.
Tickets are limited to just 200 households are are $150 for two dinners delivered and $125 if you choose to pick up the dinner kits from Michigan Fields in Eastern Market. Tickets can be purchased here
.
