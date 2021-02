Ordering wings for the Super Bowl? Here are the 20 best spots in Detroit

Tom Perkins

Wings from Sweetwater Tavern, a perennial favorite.

Moist towelette? Check. Ranch? You bet. A frosty cold one to wash down the Detroit delicacy most commonly known as the humble chicken wing? Pass the brewski and ready yourself as the city of Detroit's wing masters are serving up some truly special dishes. Don't undervalue or under-appreciate the preparation of the common chicken wing — it's an art.With the Super Bowl LV here on Sunday, see our list of "20 Detroit chicken wing spots you should have tried by now" to help you pick wings to order for carryout for the big game.