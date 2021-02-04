See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Black and Mobile food delivery service promotes Detroit restaurants during Black History Month

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BLACK AND MOBILE
  • Courtesy of Black and Mobile
Black and Mobile, the mobile food delivery service, is launching a monthlong campaign in honor of Black History Month to highlight Black-owned restaurants.

Every Thursday throughout February, participating Detroit restaurants will take delivery orders exclusively through the Black and Mobile.

Detroit-area participating restaurants include:

• Moor Herbs; 16140 W. Seven Mile Rd., Detroit; 313-583-9709; moorherbs.com

• Le Petit Dejeuner; 6470 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-725-0257

• The Jamaican Pot Midtown; 3031 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit; 888-407-5703 ext. 131; thejamaicanpot.com

• The Jamaican Pot Eight Mile; 14615 W. Eight Mile Rd.; 888-407-5703 ext. 131; thejamaicanpot.com

• Yum Village; 6500 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-334-6099; yumvillage.com

Throughout the mont of February, Black and Mobile will also showcase different leaders that have influenced Black food history and culture on their Instagram page, @blackandmobile.

Black and Mobile was founded in 2019 by twin brothers David and Aaron Cabello in Philadelphia. They expanded to Detroit earlier this year, with plans to expand to Washington, D.C. and Houston, Texas in 2021. They also operate in Atlanta and Baltimore.

More information is available at blackandmobile.com.

