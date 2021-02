Black and Mobile food delivery service promotes Detroit restaurants during Black History Month

click to enlarge Courtesy of Black and Mobile

Black and Mobile, the mobile food delivery service, is launching a monthlong campaign in honor of Black History Month to highlight Black-owned restaurants.Every Thursday throughout February, participating Detroit restaurants will take delivery orders exclusively through the Black and Mobile.Detroit-area participating restaurants include:; 16140 W. Seven Mile Rd., Detroit; 313-583-9709; moorherbs.com ; 6470 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-725-0257; 3031 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit; 888-407-5703 ext. 131; thejamaicanpot.com ; 14615 W. Eight Mile Rd.; 888-407-5703 ext. 131; thejamaicanpot.com ; 6500 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-334-6099; yumvillage.com Throughout the mont of February, Black and Mobile will also showcase different leaders that have influenced Black food history and culture on their Instagram page, @blackandmobile Black and Mobile was founded in 2019 by twin brothers David and Aaron Cabello in Philadelphia. They expanded to Detroit earlier this year, with plans to expand to Washington, D.C. and Houston, Texas in 2021. They also operate in Atlanta and Baltimore.More information is available at blackandmobile.com