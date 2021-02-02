See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Como's Bloomfield Hills pizza pop-up opens Friday

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge PEAS & CARROTS HOSPITALITY
  • Peas & Carrots Hospitality

Beloved Ferndale pizza spot Como's will expand to Bloomfield Hills with a pop-up opening on Friday.

The pop-up, located next to the Maple Theater at 4135 W. Maple Road, will offer Detroit-style pizzas, salads, wings, sandwiches, desserts, cocktails, and draft beers. While the restaurant will offer 32 seats for indoor dining, it expects to do most of of its business as carryout and delivery.



"Ever since we revitalized Como's, our Bloomfield Hills and Birmingham guests have told us how much they love our pizza, but not so much the drive," Peas & Carrots Hospitality's Josh Humphrey says in a statement. "We're looking forward to bringing the familiar feel of Como's to this community."

Como's has been a fixture in downtown Ferndale since 1961. After a string of health code violations, it reopened with Peas & Carrots Hospitality as its new owners in 2019 with an overhauled menu by chef Zack Sklar.

Orders can be placed by calling 248-997-4779 or at comosrestaurant.com.

Peas & Carrots Hospitality also runs Social in downtown Birmingham, Mex in Bloomfield Hills, Beau's Grillery in Bloomfield Hills, and Bernie's in Chicago.

