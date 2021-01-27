See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Saucy Brew Works expects to open Detroit location in March

Posted By on Wed, Jan 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM

After a bit of a delay, Cleveland-based Saucy Brew Works is set to open its first location outside of Ohio when its Detroit spot sets up shop later this year.

According to the company, the Detroit Brewpub and Coffeehouse is expected to open on March 3, 2021. Announced in 2019, it was originally intended to open last year, but we're sure the pandemic slowed things down.



The spot will be located at 2671 John R St., Detroit, in Bedrock's mixed-use City Modern building in Brush Park. Residents of the building will get a 20% discount, according to Cleveland.com.

The layout will be a combination brewpub and coffeehouse similar to the one the company operates in Pinecrest, Ohio. The company also has locations in Cleveland and Columbus.

The menu will include beers like the Habituale Kolsch-style golden ale, the Asap American IPA, and an Imperial IPA called Love You, Bye. A food menu will include "apizza," New Haven-Connecticut-style thin-crust, Neapolitan pies, as well as sandwiches and other shareables.

The coffee menu will feature a single-origin house roast, pour overs, espresso, and more.

More information is available at saucybrewworks.com.

