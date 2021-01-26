See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Table and Bar

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Table and Bar

Pizza Hut now has Detroit-style pizza on its menu, including one variety with 80 pepperoni

Posted By on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge JONATHAN WEISS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

If you're like us, then you likely say “When was the last time I went to a Pizza Hut?” every time you drive past the pizza chain. And you're absolutely like us if that answer is “fifth grade.”

Well, thanks to the Hut's latest limited-time offering, you might just find yourself pulling enthusiastically into the parking lot.



On Tuesday, home of the stuffed crust Pizza Hut debuted its crispy, rectangular, sauce-on-top Detroit-Style Pizza, which it described as offering “cheese all the way to the edges to create that crispy, thick, caramelized crust.”

Pizza Hut says it tested more than 500 versions to get the Detroit-Style offering just right, settling on the chain's custom “vine-ripened tomato sauce” to protect the integrity of the crust, which could be argued by many a pizza aficionado is the star of any Detroit-style pie.

Pizza Hut will offer the Detroit-Style Pizza for a limited-time nationwide and, honestly, not really sure why it's not a permanent fixture on their menu as taking it away will only deprive the masses of what we in Detroit have known all along: our pizza kicks all other pizza's asses, you know if pizzas had asses.

Anyway, pizzas start at $11.99 and come in four variations of the Detroit-inspired pie, including Detroit Double Pepperoni (which apparently comes with 80 peps per pie), Double Cheesy, Meaty Deluxe (bacon, Italian sausage, and crispy pepperoni), and Supremo, which comes with Italian sausage, red onions, and green peppers.

According to a food and beverage trend tracker, Datssential, Detroit-style pizza is featured on just 0.4% of restaurant menus, but in 2016 the cheesy tide began to turn, its menu popularity has bubbled to 150%, with much of its growth attributed to 2020 proving that Detroit-style pizza is no longer exclusively a midwestern fixture — but it's still ours, dammit.

The Detroit-style offering is the second limited-edition promotion the chain has unveiled to our happily clogged arteries this year, the first being Nothing But Stuffed Crust — which, as you may have guessed, is the chain's stuffed crust without any pizza attached to it, because, why not?

Pizza Hut is currently offering the Detroit pie for curbside pick-up, delivery, and take-out.

