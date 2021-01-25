See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Table and Bar

Monday, January 25, 2021

Table and Bar

Problematic fave Chick-fil-A will open new metro Detroit locations this week

Posted By on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge RBLFMR / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

Fried chicken fiends in metro Detroit will soon be able to feast upon Chick-fil-A's famous sandwiches when the third-largest fast-food chain in the U.S. opens new locations in Northville and Shelby Township this week.

According to the company, the new locations will open for drive-thru only service on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 20135 Haggerty Rd. in Northville and 13811 Hall Rd. in Shelby Township. Each restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.



The new locations join the brand's full-service restaurants in Lansing, Troy, Okemos, Kalamazoo, and Allen Park, along with express locations in Ypsilanti, Rochester, and within the Detroit Medical Center and Detroit Metro Airport. It opened its first location in Michigan in 2016.

The Atlanta-based chain has been frequently boycotted and regularly in hot water due to the company's history of donating to anti-LGBT causes. As of 2019, the company says it's stopped supporting those organizations and has decided to refocus their funds to "hunger, homelessness, and educations." In wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, the company announced last year that it would commit millions of dollars to Black-led nonprofits and organizations that aim to support the Black community.

That's cool and all, but it doesn't change the fact that in 2013, Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy denounced the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down laws barring gay marriage, and has made other public anti-LGBT statements like “we are inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at him and say, ‘We know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage.’”

Great, fine, but can we just have a fucking chicken sandwich, hold the hateful bullshit, please?

Anyway, the new Michigan locations will partake in a revised version of the chain's grand opening "First 100" promotion, which normally promises a Chick-fil-A meal per week for the restaurant's first 100 customers. Due to COVID-19, the chain has pivoted to recognizing 100 community heroes who will be surprised with free Chick-fil-A for the entire year.

