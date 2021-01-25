See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 25, 2021

Innovative program helps restaurants and the hungry in Jackson

Posted By on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 8:53 AM

click to enlarge EHRLIF / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • ehrlif / Shutterstock.com

With no end in sight to the economic turmoil spurred by the pandemic, a mid-Michigan community is launching an innovative program to ensure families have food on the table.

Through a $500,000 donation from Consumers Energy and several community partners, the new Our Town program in Jackson will distribute meals prepared by more than 20 local restaurants to people in need.



Derek Dobies, mayor of Jackson, said more than 1,000 meals will be handed out daily at the King Center in the heart of the city.

"It'll be a big effort," Dobies stated. "And the more that cities can think outside the box and partner with their business community and rally together, I think, it will help build even more resilient cities."

The Governor's Food Security Council recently reported a 38% increase in food insecurity overall during the pandemic, and a 63% increase among children.

Brian Wheeler, media relations manager for Consumers Energy, said the collaboration is inspired by a similar program in Vermont, which used federal funds instead of being a donor-driven effort.

"While our commitment right now is for 10 weeks here in the Jackson area, we're hoping that perhaps other money can come forward that we can continue this," Wheeler explained. "Or really see if other communities here, in our state or elsewhere can be inspired by the idea and do something similar."

Dobies added the program also will benefit local restaurants and other businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.

"The restaurants are doing their part to contribute to our local economy and making sure that a large percentage of the food that they're serving is sourced from local goods," Dobies observed. "So, [it is] having the kind of ripple effect on our local economy."

Visit cityofjackson.org to learn more about meal distribution, or how to donate.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

Savage Love: Case disclosed
Free Will Astrology (Jan. 20-26)
The end of an error
Goodbye, grifters
Why can't we be friends?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan allows restaurants to reopen for indoor dining, but top health director warns it's safer not to Read More

  2. Saucey Crab seafood boil restaurant opens second location in Detroit Read More

  3. Detroit City Distillery's limited-edition paczki-infused vodka is back Read More

  4. Coffee Down Under will finally open in Detroit's Financial District this week Read More

  5. Heated 'luminarias' will bring wintertime outdoor dining to Southwest Detroit restaurants Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation