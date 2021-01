Detroit City Distillery's limited-edition paczki-infused vodka is back

click to enlarge Courtesy of Detroit City Distillery

Oh, good god.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Detroit City Distillery

Drop it!

What do you get when you combine 1,300 raspberry paczki with gallons of 100% potato vodka from Poland? Well, you might get a hangover, a toothache, and, ultimately, a hedonist's wet dream. Detroit City Distillery's limited-edition Paczki Day Vodka is back, baby: emphasis on limited-edition ...paczki ...vodka.Just in time for Fat Tuesday, interested heathens can snag a fifth of the popular cult spirit for $30 via Detroit City Distillery's website starting Monday, Feb. 1. The artisanal Eastern Market distillery debuted the limited run 88-proof drinkable dessert last year, which was the first time the custom concoction was made available for sale. However, it's been in the works for a while, as DCD distiller Steve Orzechowski began experimenting with the beloved Polish calorie-packed pastry in 2017.“I made Pączki Day Vodka because I wanted to capture the essence of the Hamtramck Pączki Day party in a bottle. I thought it’d be a fun way to honor my Polish heritage and create a small-batch spirit we shared with our closest friends and family,” Orzechowski said in a statement. “But, as more and more people tried it and loved it, and the requests came pouring in, we realized we’d created something very unique. It’s a real honor to create something that the community has made part of the celebration and the comradery of the day.”For this year's batches, Detroit City Distillery, once again, teamed up with Hamtramck's New Palace Bakery to acquire 1,300 glazed raspberry paczkifor the distillation process. According to a press release, each batch uses 18-dozen freshly baked paczki, which are then soaked in 100% Polish potato vodka for 24 hours. The result? A buttery, raspberry spirit that clocks in at about 88-proof, or 44% alcohol. Per the release, it can be enjoyed over ice, used in a cocktail, or, as a paczki chaser.Customers who purchase their spirits online starting Feb. 1 will be able to pick up their bottles curbside outside of DCD's Tasting Room at 2462 Riopelle St., Detroit. Paczki Day Vodka will also be available at select Detroit-area liquor stores. Be warned, as per last year, PDV will be available until DCD's supply runs dry.For more information on Paczki Day Vodka, DetroitCityDistillery.com