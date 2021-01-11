See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Table and Bar

Monday, January 11, 2021

Table and Bar

Detroit City Distillery's limited-edition paczki-infused vodka is back

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge Oh, good god. - COURTESY OF DETROIT CITY DISTILLERY
  • Courtesy of Detroit City Distillery
  • Oh, good god.

What do you get when you combine 1,300 raspberry paczki with gallons of 100% potato vodka from Poland? Well, you might get a hangover, a toothache, and, ultimately, a hedonist's wet dream. Detroit City Distillery's limited-edition Paczki Day Vodka is back, baby: emphasis on limited-edition ... and paczki ... and vodka.

Just in time for Fat Tuesday, interested heathens can snag a fifth of the popular cult spirit for $30 via Detroit City Distillery's website starting Monday, Feb. 1. The artisanal Eastern Market distillery debuted the limited run 88-proof drinkable dessert last year, which was the first time the custom concoction was made available for sale. However, it's been in the works for a while, as DCD distiller Steve Orzechowski began experimenting with the beloved Polish calorie-packed pastry in 2017.



“I made Pączki Day Vodka because I wanted to capture the essence of the Hamtramck Pączki Day party in a bottle. I thought it’d be a fun way to honor my Polish heritage and create a small-batch spirit we shared with our closest friends and family,” Orzechowski said in a statement. “But, as more and more people tried it and loved it, and the requests came pouring in, we realized we’d created something very unique. It’s a real honor to create something that the community has made part of the celebration and the comradery of the day.”

click to enlarge Drop it! - COURTESY OF DETROIT CITY DISTILLERY
  • Courtesy of Detroit City Distillery
  • Drop it!

For this year's batches, Detroit City Distillery, once again, teamed up with Hamtramck's New Palace Bakery to acquire 1,300 glazed raspberry paczki
for the distillation process. According to a press release, each batch uses 18-dozen freshly baked paczki, which are then soaked in 100% Polish potato vodka for 24 hours. The result? A buttery, raspberry spirit that clocks in at about 88-proof, or 44% alcohol. Per the release, it can be enjoyed over ice, used in a cocktail, or, as a paczki chaser. Oh, dear god.

Customers who purchase their spirits online starting Feb. 1 will be able to pick up their bottles curbside outside of DCD's Tasting Room at 2462 Riopelle St., Detroit. Paczki Day Vodka will also be available at select Detroit-area liquor stores. Be warned, as per last year, PDV will be available until DCD's supply runs dry.

For more information on Paczki Day Vodka, DetroitCityDistillery.com.

