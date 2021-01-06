Downtown Farmington's John Cowley & Sons Irish Pub fined for violating pandemic orders

• Café Rosetta, 102 Fifth Street, Calumet, Issued Dec. 2, $4,000
• Big Boy of Sandusky, 422 West Sanilac Road, Issued, Dec. 2, $5,000
• Hatorando Sushi, 10586 Highland Road, Hartland, Issued Dec. 2, $2,000
• Iron Pig Smokehouse, 143 W. Main Street, Issued Dec. 2, Gaylord, $5,000
• Rockhouse Grill & Tavern, 915 Razorback Drive, Houghton, Issued Dec. 4, $1,000
• Spangler’s Family Restaurant, 601 E. Chicago Road, Jonesville, Issued Dec. 16, $11,000
• Cravins, 389 S. Meridian #9710, Hudson, Issued Dec. 16, $1,000
• Bernita Mae Café, 80 N. 3rd Street, PO Box 53, Issued Dec. 16, Sand Lake, $4,000
• Jimmy's Roadhouse, 8574 Mason Drive, Newaygo, Issued Dec. 16, $1,000
• D&R Daily Grind, 8712 Portage Road, Portage, Issued Dec. 16, $2,000
• Wild Roast Coffee, 4035 Chicago Drive SW, Grandville, Issued Dec. 16, $2,000
• Woodchips Barbecue, 315 West Nepessing Street, Lapeer, Issued Dec. 16, $4,000
