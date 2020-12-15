See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Starters Bar & Grille's Southfield location is now open

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito

Owned by Ali Saad and founded by his father, Bob Saad, Starters Bar & Grille launched its first location in a restaurant desert on Detroit's west side in 1977, turning a closed-down bar into a neighborhood staple.

They expanded to a location at Dearborn's Fairlane Mall in 2006, but that location closed this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Ali Saad told the Free Press that closing the Dearborn location was painful for his father, but that a new Southfield location has given him an optimistic new outlook.

“So for me to be able to say to him, ‘We might be losing one, but look at this masterpiece I put together for us,’ now he’s full of energy again. Another beautifully built restaurant is rejuvenating, like a shot of adrenaline, it gets you going all over again. So opening a place after closing another place, it makes you feel a little better.”

The Southfield spot opened earlier this month.

The Saad family said they deeply empathize with their fellow restaurateurs who have struggled amid the pandemic. They say their restaurants have always done a solid carryout business, which is still thriving amid the pandemic.

The Southfield location had been discussed within the organization for a number of years because so many of their customers are from the first ring suburb. The 5,200 square-foot location will ultimately be able to sit up to 200 guests.

For now, the restaurant has seen a steady flow of pickup orders and delivery orders courtesy of third-party delivery service apps.

The new Starters Bar & Grille is now open at 25242 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; 248-281-4538.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (Dec. 9-15)
Missing patterns in corporate news: Project Censored’s top 10 underreported stories of 2020
Obama took office with the wind at his back. Biden won’t.
Savage Love: The casserole
Peachy conspiracies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The worst people imaginable are dining out, study finds Read More

  2. Longtime Detroit food distributor will match $100k if people order carryout from their favorite local spots Read More

  3. Detroit Foundation Hotel gets creative with indoor dining (kinda) Read More

  4. Eastern Market Brewing Co.'s Ferndale Project weathers pandemic with investment campaign, diversifying Read More

  5. After five years, Roak Brewing to close in Royal Oak Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation