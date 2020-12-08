See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

MOCAD's Café 78 is selling bottled cocktails-to-go, wine

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge MOCAD
  • MOCAD

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit is offering cocktails-to-go and bottles of wine for pick-up at its Café 78.

The bottled cocktails can be ordered online and the customer can get a notification when the order is ready for pick-up.



Cocktails include a Manhattan called the Nan-hattan, named after Detroit artist Nancy Mitchnick. It features Four Roses Bourbon, Luxardo Maraschino, and Angostura bitters.

There are three other cocktails offered for pick-up, including a high ball made with Glyph Molecular Whiskey, house-infused lavender vodka, dry curacao, and citrus bitters called All the Bells.

There's also a Negroni made with Beefeater London Dry Gin, Carpano Bianco Vermouth, and Cocchi Americano Apertivo.

The Kandor 10 is made with Tanqueray, Green Chartreuse, St. Germain, and dry vermouth.

Each bottle makes a “hefty drink,” according to the description. A single is $12 and a 4-pack is only $28. You can even add special instructions to have your drink customized.

The drink pick-up menu is just one way that MOCAD is adjusting during the coronavirus pandemic. The museum is still open with strict COVID-19 protocols.

click to enlarge MOCAD
  • MOCAD

While you're picking up your cocktails from the museum, you can check out the exhibition by Conrad Egyir, Terra Nullius, the first solo museum show for Detroit-based visual artist.

For this debut, Egyir created a new body of work while in residency at the International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) in New York City during the summer of 2019.

The works in this show focus on figurative characters that reside or bestride three geographical spaces — Detroit, New York, and Aburi, Ghana — and how the cultures of each of these locations define citizenship, migration, hybrid spaces, and political and religious revolutions.

