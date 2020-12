MOCAD's Café 78 is selling bottled cocktails-to-go, wine

click to enlarge MOCAD

click to enlarge MOCAD

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit is offering cocktails-to-go and bottles of wine for pick-up at its Café 78.The bottled cocktails can be ordered online and the customer can get a notification when the order is ready for pick-up.Cocktails include a Manhattan called the Nan-hattan, named after Detroit artist Nancy Mitchnick. It features Four Roses Bourbon, Luxardo Maraschino, and Angostura bitters.There are three other cocktails offered for pick-up, including a high ball made with Glyph Molecular Whiskey, house-infused lavender vodka, dry curacao, and citrus bitters called All the Bells.There's also a Negroni made with Beefeater London Dry Gin, Carpano Bianco Vermouth, and Cocchi Americano Apertivo.The Kandor 10 is made with Tanqueray, Green Chartreuse, St. Germain, and dry vermouth.Each bottle makes a “hefty drink,” according to the description. A single is $12 and a 4-pack is only $28. You can even add special instructions to have your drink customized.The drink pick-up menu is just one way that MOCAD is adjusting during the coronavirus pandemic. The museum is still open with strict COVID-19 protocols.While you're picking up your cocktails from the museum, you can check out the exhibition by Conrad Egyir,, the first solo museum show for Detroit-based visual artist.For this debut, Egyir created a new body of work while in residency at the International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) in New York City during the summer of 2019.The works in this show focus on figurative characters that reside or bestride three geographical spaces — Detroit, New York, and Aburi, Ghana — and how the cultures of each of these locations define citizenship, migration, hybrid spaces, and political and religious revolutions.