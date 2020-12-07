See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Monday, December 7, 2020

New breadless sandwich restaurant concept coming to Detroit riverfront

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BREADLESS
  • Courtesy of Breadless

A new restaurant that features sandwiches without the bread is planned to come to Detroit in the spring of 2021.

Founded by Marc Howland, Ryan Eli Salter, and LaTresha Staten, the restaurant raised $1.1 million in capital and has chosen its first physical location at 2761 E. Jefferson Ave. in Detroit on the new Joseph Campau Greenway Connector, which is near the Detroit riverfront.



The location is being designed with COVID-19 safety in mind, even though the opening could come months after the rollout of a vaccine against the virus which has killed thousands of Michiganders and crippled the state’s restaurant industry.

According to DBusiness, the restaurant “will feature online order and pickup, grab and go, a walk and bike up window, delivery, catering, and a stationary drive through where customers can order in a designated parking spot and have their food delivered to their vehicle.”

The concept was founded as a healthy sandwich option and features classic sandwich options wrapped in leafy greens instead of bread, including Swiss chard, turnip greens, and collard greens.

Howland, co-founder and CEO of Breadless, told the magazine, “I started Breadless because I struggled for 10 years to find healthy, on-the-go food options that fit into my clean eating regimen.”

The restaurant touts itself as being gluten free, low carb, and on-the-go friendly.

Breadless hopes that it can show Detroiters healthy food can be filling and fresh.

“Our purpose is to help millions of people to live healthier and happier lives, and thus feel more fulfilled by feeling good about themselves and what they are eating,” their website reads.

Breadless found a lead investor in Kal Vepuri, the owner of Brainchild Holdings.

Since 2010, Brainchild has seeded 12 companies that it states has exceeded $1 billion in value and more than 175 companies in total.

