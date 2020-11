Eastern Market Brewing Co. pulls Detroit Lions-themed beer after Barry Sanders threatens legal action

click to enlarge Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Eastern Market Brewing Co., just launched a new beer dedicated to the Detroit Lions — a move that was swiftly blocked by former Lions running back Barry Sanders.The beer, called Same Old Lager, is a painful reminder for Lions fans — the more things change, the more they stay the same.The 4.5% alcohol-by-volume lager has an ironic tagline that reads: "Don’t set your expectations too high.""This classic American lager is exactly what you’d expect,” the description reads. “Light, crisp, and always leaves you wanting more. Just keep telling yourself 'the Next Beer, will the The Beer.'"Cute puns aside, an image of one of the cans appears to feature that of Lions legend Sanders, from the 1980s video game,. And he is none too pleased."Some of you may have seen this in the @freep today — I have no affiliation with this company, and they are using my image without any permission," Sanders tweeted. "My legal team is working through the process to shut this down ASAP. Apologies to any fans that were duped."On Monday, Eastern Market Brewing Co. said it was ceasing sales and production of the lager.