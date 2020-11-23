See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 23, 2020

Eastern Market Brewing Co. pulls Detroit Lions-themed beer after Barry Sanders threatens legal action

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 4:46 PM

click to enlarge EASTERN MARKET BREWING CO.
  • Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Eastern Market Brewing Co., just launched a new beer dedicated to the Detroit Lions — a move that was swiftly blocked by former Lions running back Barry Sanders.

The beer, called Same Old Lager, is a painful reminder for Lions fans — the more things change, the more they stay the same.



The 4.5% alcohol-by-volume lager has an ironic tagline that reads: "Don’t set your expectations too high."

"This classic American lager is exactly what you’d expect,” the description reads. “Light, crisp, and always leaves you wanting more. Just keep telling yourself 'the Next Beer, will the The Beer.'"

Cute puns aside, an image of one of the cans appears to feature that of Lions legend Sanders, from the 1980s video game, Tecmo Bowl. And he is none too pleased.

"Some of you may have seen this in the @freep today — I have no affiliation with this company, and they are using my image without any permission," Sanders tweeted. "My legal team is working through the process to shut this down ASAP. Apologies to any fans that were duped."

On Monday, Eastern Market Brewing Co. said it was ceasing sales and production of the lager.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

Meanwhile on Parallel Earth
Lead poisoning endangers generations of Detroit children, with no end in sight
Savage Love: Add it up
Free Will Astrology (Nov. 18-24)
Coups For Dummies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan's first Black-owned brewery, Black Calder Brewing Co., launches in Grand Rapids area Read More

  2. Wingstop is now offering chicken thighs in the Detroit market — here's how you can try them for free Read More

  3. Heated outdoor stands coming to downtown Northville to help shops and restaurants weather winter Read More

  4. Michigan restaurant association, Townhouse owner sue health department over new COVID-19 orders Read More

  5. Detroit has a Black-owned cider mill now, complete with hayrides, goats, and fresh produce Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation