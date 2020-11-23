See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Monday, November 23, 2020

Detroit expands outdoor dining program

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 6:18 PM

click to enlarge EAST EATS
  • East Eats

The City of Detroit has moved to expand outdoor dining in an effort to support local restaurants and keep diners safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new program will run from Dec. 1 to April 1, 2021, and will feature more domes and tent-like seating options for restaurants.



“Our local restaurants continue to face challenges as a result of COVID-19 related restrictions on sit-down dining capacity," said Ron Brundidge, the city's director of public works, adding the program "will give businesses an opportunity to service patrons in a safe manner."

Indoor dining has been identified as a hotspot of coronavirus transmission. Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently suspended indoor dining service until early December in an effort to mitigate rising case counts in the state.

The new program will allow for sidewalks, street parking, and private parking lots to be converted to outdoor dining and retail space to support businesses. Additional streets will be blocked off and designated “cafe and retail zones.”

Enclosed outdoor seating will be a key part of the program, but the city has provided specific guidelines including capacity, heating specifications, and specific floor plans.

Additionally, only people who reside in the same residence can eat in a dome together.

Businesses interested in applying for the winter program can do so at detroitmeansbusiness.org.

Applications are subject to an eight-day approval process.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

