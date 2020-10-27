See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Table and Bar

HopCat emerges from bankruptcy under new ownership

Posted By on Tue, Oct 27, 2020 at 4:33 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
Cosmik Fries live on.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June, BarFly Ventures LLC, the parent company of Grand Rapids-based craft beer and bar food chain HopCat, has sold its assets as part of months-long financial restructuring.



The sale, which was announced Tuesday, was made to Congruent Investment Partners and Main Street Capital for a whopping $17.5 million. All of the assets, including Stella's Lounge and Grand Rapids Brewing Co., have now been acquired through a newly formed operating company, Project BarFly LLC. Both companies were previous lenders to HopCat in 2015.

Congruent Investment Partners founder Travis Baldwin says their “goal is to focus efforts around the company’s key markets and ensure HopCat, Stella’s, and Grand Rapids Brewing Company remain a thriving part of these communities.”

Before the pandemic forced Michigan restaurants to close for dine-in service, HopCat had its sights on expanding locally and nationally. Since filing for Chapter 11, however, the focus has been on safely reopening and maintaining growth among the company's surviving 11 locations.

In May, HopCat's Royal Oak location closed suddenly, citing landlord disputes, but announced that it had plans to relocate within the city. The Royal Oak closure is one of three HopCat locations to shutter in 2020.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit has a Black-owned cider mill now, complete with hayrides, goats, and fresh produce Read More

  2. Sabbath Coffee Roasters to open in downtown Clawson on Halloween Read More

  3. Michigan's top medical official advises ordering takeout instead of dining in Read More

  4. Huddle soft-serve in Detroit will pivot to serving hot cups of broth for winter Read More

  5. Authentic Italian heads to Troy's Cucina Lab Torino Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit