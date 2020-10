Sabbath Coffee Roasters to open in downtown Clawson on Halloween

click to enlarge Sabbath Coffee Roasters

Some people like their coffee black. Clawson's upcoming Sabbath Coffee Roasters is taking the idea really far: the new spot is set to open on Halloween.The store is the brainchild of husband and wife duo Trevor and Miranda Graham, who met over coffee in 2012. The two are such coffee freaks that they began planning family vacations around must-see coffee shops, according to a press release.The new store will occupy an 800-square-foot storefront designed by Grand Rapids-based Megan Weidman. In addition to coffee, the spot will serve up cider and slushies. It will also feature pastries from Cannelle by Matt Knio and dairy from Guernsey Farms.Sabbath Coffee Roasters is located at 24 E. 14 Mile Rd. Clawson; sabbathcoffeeco.com