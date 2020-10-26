See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 26, 2020

Table and Bar

Detroit has a Black-owned cider mill now, complete with hayrides, goats, and fresh produce

Posted By on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 11:04 AM

click to enlarge DETROIT FARM & CIDER
  • Detroit Farm & Cider
Our autumnal pandemic prayers have been answered: there's a cider mill in Detroit now and we want to go to there.

Located near the Lodge at Lawrence and Woodrow Wilson Street on a four-acre plot where Peck Elementry School once stood, Detroit Farm and Cider is the first cider mill in the city and offers all of the classic items people often have to travel cross-county to experience, WXYZ reports.

At its head is Detroit native Leandra King, whose 139 apple, cherry, pear, and peach trees are the heart of Detroit Farm and Cider.

“It was one of my fondest memories, going to Parmenter's," King told WXYZ, referring to the Northville cider mill. "I’ve been to Blake's. I just remember going to Yates as a kid, and I just wanted to recreate that for the City of Detroit.”

More than just recreate, Detroit Farm and Cider is adding some unique touches to the cider mill experience. In addition pumpkins, hayrides, and cider and doughnuts — which are brought in from Parmenter's due to frost that ruined her chances at pressing her own cider this season — they also have goats, a solar-powered farm, fudge, bonfire, beehives, a rock wall tree, and a zip line. On Halloween, the cider mill will host Dixon's Violin, who will perform in the farm's greenhouse.

In an effort to remain accessible to the community Detroit Farm and Cider serves, the mill is offering discounts for Detroit Public Schools and most of the locally sourced food and beverage items are available for purchase using EBT.

Admission to the farm is free. Hayrides will cost you $3, and food and beverages have their own pricing.

“We’re probably losing money,” King said. “But we’re so passionate about what we’re doing and we want to make this work.”

Detroit Farm and Cider is open Sundays between 1 p.m.-7 p.m. through Dec. 5. For more information visit DetroitFarmandCider.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Authentic Italian heads to Troy's Cucina Lab Torino Read More

  2. Michigan's top medical official advises ordering takeout instead of dining in Read More

  3. SavannahBlue owners to open 'speakeasy'-style craft cocktail lounge in downtown Detroit Read More

  4. Buddy's brings its famous Detroit-style pizza to Troy Read More

  5. Huddle soft-serve in Detroit will pivot to serving hot cups of broth for winter Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit