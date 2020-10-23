See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Friday, October 23, 2020

Huddle soft-serve in Detroit will pivot to serving hot cups of broth for winter

Posted By on Fri, Oct 23, 2020 at 1:28 PM

TOM PERKINS
  • Tom Perkins

There's a fine line between soft-serve ice cream and steaming cups of broth — and that line is Michigan winters.

To make the seasonal transition smooth and soupy, Huddle soft-serve has partnered with Southwest Detroit's Johnny Noodle King to offer cups of broth out of its downtown Detroit walk-up window instead of their towering, frosty, sprinkle-topped soft-serve cones, Eater Detroit reports.



The broth-slinging begins Nov. 1 and will end sometime in February 2021, and will include pork, chicken, and veggie broth with mix-in options like burnt garlic miso and soaked butter. Broth will come in 12-ounce cups and will cost $6.

Don't worry, ice cream freaks: Huddle will still offer pints of soft-serve as a to-go option.

Huddle opened in 2019 in the former Chickpea in the D window, with Gather's Lea and Kyle Hunt at the helm. The goal was to offer simple soft-serve selections as a “nostalgic” and “humble” and happy pick-me-up. In addition to cones and cups, they also offer cold brew floats made with Red Hook coffee, as well as Coke, Vernors, and Faygo Rock'N Rye floats.


