Buddy's brings its famous Detroit-style pizza to Troy

click to enlarge Courtesy of Buddy's

Buddy's, home of the original Detroit-style pizza, is continuing its expansion in the Midwest and beyond , opening a new restaurant in Troy this week.The design of the new 6,738-square-foot spot is inspired by the original "Buddy's Rendezvous" at Six Mile and Conant in Detroit, which opened in 1946.The company also announced a new fall menu, including a "Buffalo Buddy Pizza" topped with buffalo marinated chicken, fresh red and green onion, blue cheese crumbles, Wisconsin brick cheese, and a buffalo sauce drizzle. They also added a dessert pizza, the Carmel Apple Pizza Dessert, made on Buddy's dough and topped with Hudsonville Ice Cream, granny smith apples, and a warm caramel drizzle.From Oct. 26-31, Buddy's is also off $4 off half-baked Detroit-style pizzas, "so your family can enjoy can make a delicious fresh pie while spending time together at home — an extra 'treat' to enjoy for Halloween festivities!" And for those who can't get enough of Buddy's crispy square pizza, the company also launched a loyalty app, so fans can earn points and exclusive offers, like a free four-square on their birthdays.The restaurant is located at 987 Wilshire Dr., Troy.