PJ's Lager House says visitors should get a COVID-19 test after employee tests positive, temporarily closes

MT archives

We have had an employee test positive for COVID-19. If you have been in the bar any time between 10/9-10/12, you might... Posted by PJ's Lager House on Sunday, October 18, 2020

The owners of PJ's Lager House have temporarily closed their business and are recommending any guests who visited between Friday, Oct. 9 and Monday, Oct. 12 get a COVID-19 after one of their own employees tested positive.The Corktown bar made the announcement on Sunday on Facebook."We have had an employee test positive for COVID-19," the post reads. "If you have been in the bar any time between 10/9-10/12, you might want to get tested. The employee is under quarantine now, and we will be closed until all of our staff has two negative tests in a row."They added, "Thanks for your understanding and we hope to reopen safely in the future."The business has been closed since Tuesday.Michigan has been seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The Michigan Supreme Court struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers earlier this month.You can read the full Facebook post below.