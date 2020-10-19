See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 19, 2020

PJ's Lager House says visitors should get a COVID-19 test after employee tests positive, temporarily closes

Posted By on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 12:25 PM

MT ARCHIVES
  • MT archives
The owners of PJ's Lager House have temporarily closed their business and are recommending any guests who visited between Friday, Oct. 9 and Monday, Oct. 12 get a COVID-19 after one of their own employees tested positive.

The Corktown bar made the announcement on Sunday on Facebook.

"We have had an employee test positive for COVID-19," the post reads. "If you have been in the bar any time between 10/9-10/12, you might want to get tested. The employee is under quarantine now, and we will be closed until all of our staff has two negative tests in a row."

They added, "Thanks for your understanding and we hope to reopen safely in the future."

The business has been closed since Tuesday.

Michigan has been seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The Michigan Supreme Court struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers earlier this month.

You can read the full Facebook post below.

We have had an employee test positive for COVID-19. If you have been in the bar any time between 10/9-10/12, you might...

Posted by PJ's Lager House on Sunday, October 18, 2020

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SavannahBlue owners to open 'speakeasy'-style craft cocktail lounge in downtown Detroit Read More

  2. Liquor license transfer fuels speculation that these popular Ferndale spots are changing ownership Read More

  3. Whoever buys the Majestic Theatre Complex, please keep it (mostly) the same Read More

  4. Duggan's Irish Pub denounces Proud Boys after viral photo Read More

  5. Cider in the City saves Detroiters the trip by bringing fall fun to Beacon Park Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit