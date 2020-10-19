See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 19, 2020

Detroit's Apparatus Room reopens with retooled menu

Posted By on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 3:04 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE APPARATUS ROOM
  • Courtesy of the Apparatus Room

Downtown Detroit fine dining spot Apparatus Room recently reopened its doors for dine-on service with a retooled menu.

The menu is by Chef Thomas Lent, a Michelin-rated chef and Michigan native who joined Apparatus Room in 2017 after leaving the restaurant Sixteen at Trump Tower Chicago. According to a press release, Lents used the downtime during the pandemic "to create a menu that celebrates the fabric of New American cooking alongside Midwest classics and pays homage to dishes and chefs that have changed the way Americans eat at restaurants."



That includes a Golden Carnaroli Risotto, a "tribute to acclaimed French-American Chef Jean Joho’s risotto dish at the Everest Restaurant in Chicago" the Golden Carnaroli Risotto, a nod "to acclaimed French-American Chef Jean Joho’s risotto dish at the Everest Restaurant in Chicago" and Farm Chicken "Judy Rodgers" Style, "a take on the legendary dish from Zuni Cafe served on a mustard green bread salad with currants, pine nuts with a garlic confit."

Other dishes include the Foundation Herb Maurice Chopped Salad, "a modern spin on a Midwestern favorite, this salad is inspired by a Detroit classic made famous by Hudson’s Department Store with ham, turkey, swiss cheese, olives, pickles, egg, and creamy herb dressing."

There's also the Luminous 75, an ode to French 75 with Tito’s vodka, St. Germain, Aperol, Lilet Blanc, sparkling wine, lemon, and orange bitters. According to the release, the Luminous 75 also pays tribute to Thomas Edison, "who grew up in Michigan and whose Edison light bulbs hang over the bar."

The Apparatus Room is now open from 5-10 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 5-9 p.m. on Sundays. The restaurant is located at the Detroit Foundation Hotel, 250 W. Larned St., Detroit; 313-800-5600; detroitfoundationhotel.com.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SavannahBlue owners to open 'speakeasy'-style craft cocktail lounge in downtown Detroit Read More

  2. PJ's Lager House says visitors should get a COVID-19 test after employee tests positive, temporarily closes Read More

  3. Liquor license transfer fuels speculation that these popular Ferndale spots are changing ownership Read More

  4. Cider in the City saves Detroiters the trip by bringing fall fun to Beacon Park Read More

  5. Whoever buys the Majestic Theatre Complex, please keep it (mostly) the same Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit