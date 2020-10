Shuttered Gold Cash Gold brings limited-seating brunch pop-up to Detroit's West Village

GoogleMaps

Brunch is back, baby. Well, sort of.

Though it's been eight long months since Gold Cash Gold served its final brunch after announcing that the Corktown eatery would be closing its doors , the culinary team has resurrected its brunch service — for a one weekend pop-up with limited seating in West Village.Chefs Hailey Enszer and Brendon Edwards have enlisted Selden Standard's former pastry chef Lena Sareini for a brunch collaboration Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11 on Agnes Street in West Village,reports, which is believed to take place at the former Craft Work bar and restaurant space. Craft Work also closed this year , citing financial woes.Reservations are being accepted via Instagram and can be placed by messaging Edwards ( @chef_brendon_edwards ) your name, number, email, party size, and preferred time. Currently, the brunch is only offering seatings for parties of 2-4 people between 10 a.m. and 1:40 p.m., and each party will have an hour and 15 minutes to do their brunch thing.Attendees are required to maintain social distancing and are asked to wear a mask when walking throughout the space or interacting with servers. Organizers will be sanitizing surfaces every 20 minutes and ask that people limit the lobby to one party at a time. Also, the staff “will not be making any contact such as high fives or hugs,” according to chef Enszer Instagram post “... The goal I have had since day one here is to continue to grow and push and educate all who comes through our doors,” chef Edwards wrote in February. “Each person that leaves here I believe to be better than they came and for that I am happy. Detroit has been my home for a decade and I have been inspired by it and the people who work so diligently to make it better.”