Table and Bar

Monday, October 5, 2020

Cider in the City saves Detroiters the trip by bringing fall fun to Beacon Park

Staff pick

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge DTE BEACON PARK
  • DTE Beacon Park

Perhaps the only thing keeping the hopelessness at bay is the possibility that you might get your hands on a coveted Michigan cider mill doughnut and a frosty glass of fresh apple cider. Well, your odds are greatly improved thanks to the return of Cider in the City.

The DTE Energy Beacon Park Detroit Foundation and Downtown Detroit Partnership sponsored event, which landed in Beacon Park last week, will continue from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 17, and 24 and will offer cider, doughnuts, caramel, and candy apples from Blake Farms for purchase, autumnal selfie-opportunities, live music, and a designated pumpkin patch area with both pie and carving pumpkins available.



Cider in the City has been adapted to comply with social distancing measures and will offer a limited number of online pre-orders available for curbside pickup with contactless in-person orders available, too. For the adult cider lovers, they've also partnered with Lumen to offer two to-go cocktails, Autumn Sangria and Liquid Pie.

For more information visit the event's Facebook page or ciderinthecity.com to place orders.

