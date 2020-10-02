Duggan's Irish Pub denounces Proud Boys after viral photo

Duggan’s is being maliciously slandered and falsely accused of supporting white supremacy groups. A person (with his/her name and date deliberately crossed out) posted a picture on Duggan’s Facebook page that was taken several years ago (when we had carpeting on the second floor) of a few men in our establishment, one of which was wearing a shirt that said Proud Boys on it. UNTIL TODAY, WE DID NOT EVEN KNOW WHO THE PROUD BOYS ARE OR WHAT THEY REPRESENT. We are a restaurant not a political establishment. Duggan’s does not post any political signage or advertisements in our establishment. We do not ask our customers what their political beliefs are. DUGGAN’S DOES NOT SUPPORT OR CONDONE ANY HATE GROUPS. We welcome everyone from all ethnicities. To claim otherwise is a deliberate and vicious lie conceived to damage and hurt Duggan’s business. It is a shame that social media allows people to make false accusations, and it is a further shame that some people automatically believe the false accusations simply because they read them on social media.
Duggan’s in Royal Oak openly supports the proud boys as customers. The proud boys are an openly violent white supremacist group, they want people like me and other marginalized folks dead. If you claim to be an ally to black people, LGBTQ+ people, and others, DO NOT GO THERE pic.twitter.com/ZuUY6OfFn9— Hank (@Mountaingoat_69) October 1, 2020
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.