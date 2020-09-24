Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 24, 2020

HellFire Detroit returns to 'Hot Ones' with booze-infused Bourbon Habanero Ghost sauce

Posted By on Thu, Sep 24, 2020 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB, YOUTUBE (FIRST WE FEAST)
  • Screengrab, Youtube (First We Feast)

Poor Sean Evans. He's been hosting Hot Ones since 2015, where he (and his celebrity guests) down increasingly spicy wings while Evans asks increasingly spicy questions. His taste buds must be burnt to a crisp by now.

But Evans is hanging in there, bringing on a new round of hot sauces for the show's 13th season. And once again, Detroit is represented.



HellFire Detroit returns to the show's hot sauce lineup, which Evans promises is the "biggest, boldest" to date. Last year, it debuted on the show with a spicy Detroit Habanero sauce that ranked among the show's spiciest.

This year, however, HellFire is offering a different bottle: its "first-ever barrel-aged" Bourbon Habanero Ghost sauce. In a new video teasing the new lineup, Evans describes the sauce's flavor profile as "tangy apple cider vinegar, oaky bourbon, fire-roasted habaneros, smoked ghost peppers."

We can't wait to see it torture his celebrity guests. The new sauce is 89,000 Scoville units.

The new season starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 on First We Feast's YouTube channel.

You can watch the teaser below.


So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Birmingham's Hazel, Ravines and Downtown pivots to year-round seafood Read More

  2. Michigan restaurant workers can now receive coronavirus aid of up to $500 Read More

  3. Detroit Loves Tacos to open in the North End Read More

  4. Bee-lieve it or not, Michigan bee populations are on the rise according to new data Read More

  5. New CDC report links COVID-19 cases with dining at restaurants Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit