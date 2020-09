HellFire Detroit returns to 'Hot Ones' with booze-infused Bourbon Habanero Ghost sauce

click to enlarge Screengrab, Youtube (First We Feast)

Poor Sean Evans. He's been hostingsince 2015, where he (and his celebrity guests) down increasingly spicy wings while Evans asks increasingly spicy questions. His taste buds must be burnt to a crisp by now.But Evans is hanging in there, bringing on a new round of hot sauces for the show's 13th season. And once again, Detroit is represented.HellFire Detroit returns to the show's hot sauce lineup, which Evans promises is the "biggest, boldest" to date. Last year, it debuted on the show with a spicy Detroit Habanero sauce that ranked among the show's spiciest.This year, however, HellFire is offering a different bottle: its "first-ever barrel-aged" Bourbon Habanero Ghost sauce. In a new video teasing the new lineup, Evans describes the sauce's flavor profile as "tangy apple cider vinegar, oaky bourbon, fire-roasted habaneros, smoked ghost peppers."We can't wait to see it torture his celebrity guests. The new sauce is 89,000 Scoville units.The new season starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 on First We Feast's YouTube channel You can watch the teaser below.