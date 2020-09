Detroit Loves Tacos to open in the North End

Instagram, @detroitlovestacos

After hosting a few pop-ups in recent months, Julie and Jason Stevens's Detroit Loves Tacos will soon find a permanent home in the North End neighborhood.The Southwest Detroit couple tell Model D that they hope the open the spot within the next three months. The menu is based on Julie's family's traditional recipes from Guanajuato, and is broken up into two parts: comfort food and health-conscious, including vegan options like cauliflower tacos and spinach enchiladas.Julie and Jason Stevens were operating a catering business when Steven Harris, who owns a row of storefronts on Joh R Road, approached them with the idea of opening a permanent location.The restaurant will be carryout-focused with some indoor and outdoor seating. It will have a Día De Los Muertos theme, with a logo featuring the Spirit of Detroit as a "calaca," or skeleton.