Thursday, September 24, 2020

Detroit Loves Tacos to open in the North End

INSTAGRAM, @DETROITLOVESTACOS
After hosting a few pop-ups in recent months, Julie and Jason Stevens's Detroit Loves Tacos will soon find a permanent home in the North End neighborhood.

The Southwest Detroit couple tell Model D that they hope the open the spot within the next three months. The menu is based on Julie's family's traditional recipes from Guanajuato, and is broken up into two parts: comfort food and health-conscious, including vegan options like cauliflower tacos and spinach enchiladas.



Julie and Jason Stevens were operating a catering business when Steven Harris, who owns a row of storefronts on Joh R Road, approached them with the idea of opening a permanent location.

The restaurant will be carryout-focused with some indoor and outdoor seating. It will have a Día De Los Muertos theme, with a logo featuring the Spirit of Detroit as a "calaca," or skeleton.

