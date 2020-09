Birmingham's Hazel, Ravines and Downtown pivots to year-round seafood

click to enlarge Anthony Morrow at Bureau

Pacific Northwest Crab Rolls are coming to Hazel, Ravines and Downtown.

Birmingham restaurant Hazel, Ravines and Downtown says its summer lobster roll promotion was so successful that they're now launching a changing, seasonal, fresh seafood menu."When we do Hazel’s Lobster Pound each summer, our visitors ask us to keep the lobster year-round," co-owner Emmele Herrold said in a statement. "As much as we’d like to do that, fresh lobster isn’t always readily available or at its best. Come fall, Alaskan Crab Legs and Dungeness Crab will have their moment."Things kick off in October with a menu inspired by the Pacific Northwest, including Pacific Northwest Crab Rolls, a Crab Boil, and Cowboy Steak, Classic Escargot, and a take on Astoria Clown Bread: "a toasty, cheesy crab bread inspired by the most coveted food item from the annual Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival in Oregon," according to a press release.The menu will also include vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options or substitutions, including a Vegan Caesar sandwich made in collaboration with Street Beet, and gluten-free Crab Rolls.The restaurant is open for dine-in and carryout. It's located at 1 Peabody St., Birmingham; 248-671-1714; hrd.kitchen