Monday, September 14, 2020

The Dime Store has reopened for dine-in and carryout in downtown Detroit

click to enlarge THE DIME STORE (FACEBOOK)
  • The Dime Store (Facebook)

A beloved Detroit eatery is back in business. The Dime Store reopened for dine-in and carryout in downtown Detroit on Monday.

The restaurant announced on Facebook that the reopening comes after extensive remodeling, including changes both cosmetic and for imporved safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.



"We've been busy these last few months making the place shiny & new, including beautiful refinished floors, new cherry countertops and tables, fresh paint, a deep cleaning that would make even mom proud, and one change that you won't be able to see, but will feel: a new hood fan and ductwork that has vastly improved air quality and ventilation," the owners wrote on Facebook. "We can't wait for you to check out the updates and hope they will make you feel safe and comfortable dining with us."

Other pandemic safety measures include spacing tables further apart, sneezeguards, a carryout pickup table, and a smartphone ordering system.

The remodeling also includes a tweaked menu, with new items like a new Italian cold cut sandwich.

Guests are asked to wear a mask while not seated.

The Dime Store is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.n. daily. It's located at 719 Griswold St., Detroit; 313-962-9106; eatdimestore.com.

