Detroit's Dutch Girl Donuts is reopening next week, giving us a reason to live

We will be Re-Opening on Tuesday September 8th! More information to follow! Posted by Dutch Girl Donuts on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Dutch Girl Donuts is reopening. That's it. That's the blog.No, but seriously. The 73-year-old family-owned purveyor of old fashioned doughnuts announced it would be reopening Tuesday, Sep. 8 after months of shutdown due to, well, you know.“Given the current situation we are working on reopening soon,” Dutch Girl posted in July. “Sorry for any inconvenience while we work out the best way to open for all our customers and employees. Miss you all be safe.”The cozy Detroit institution that's open 24/6 and located at 19000 Woodward Ave. at Seven Mile Road was founded by John Timmer and wife, Cecelia, the bakery's Dutch Girl namesake, in 1947 — back when bustling Detroit had just half a dozen doughnut shops to chose from.“He said the first night after we take in $100, I'll take you out to dinner,” Cecelia recalled in a 2010 interview with“And I said, 'Well, that will be one sweet date!' Just the second day we were open we took in $100.” At the time, a dozen doughnuts cost just .40 cents.Since its opening, Dutch Girl has barely made any changes, despite the many changes endured by its surrounding blighted neighborhood.They were forced to add bulletproof glass at the cashwrap after a robbery attempt in the 2000s. When a former and life-long employee, Paul, retired in the 1990s, they were forced to invest in a rolling machine and industrial mixer because Paul would cut every single doughnut by hand, Model D reports. They've also fought to maintain their same flour mixture even when changing suppliers, teaching the new supplier how to make their classic blend. Oh, and they've reluctantly had to up the price on a dozen doughnuts to $9, a small price to feel whole again and/or ever.