It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 3, 2020

Table and Bar

Detroit's Dutch Girl Donuts is reopening next week, giving us a reason to live

Posted By on Thu, Sep 3, 2020 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

Dutch Girl Donuts is reopening. That's it. That's the blog.

No, but seriously. The 73-year-old family-owned purveyor of old fashioned doughnuts announced it would be reopening Tuesday, Sep. 8 after months of shutdown due to, well, you know.



“Given the current situation we are working on reopening soon,” Dutch Girl posted in July. “Sorry for any inconvenience while we work out the best way to open for all our customers and employees. Miss you all be safe.”

The cozy Detroit institution that's open 24/6 and located at 19000 Woodward Ave. at Seven Mile Road was founded by John Timmer and wife, Cecelia, the bakery's Dutch Girl namesake, in 1947 — back when bustling Detroit had just half a dozen doughnut shops to chose from.

“He said the first night after we take in $100, I'll take you out to dinner,” Cecelia recalled in a 2010 interview with Metro Times. “And I said, 'Well, that will be one sweet date!' Just the second day we were open we took in $100.” At the time, a dozen doughnuts cost just .40 cents.

Since its opening, Dutch Girl has barely made any changes, despite the many changes endured by its surrounding blighted neighborhood.

They were forced to add bulletproof glass at the cashwrap after a robbery attempt in the 2000s. When a former and life-long employee, Paul, retired in the 1990s, they were forced to invest in a rolling machine and industrial mixer because Paul would cut every single doughnut by hand, Model D reports. They've also fought to maintain their same flour mixture even when changing suppliers, teaching the new supplier how to make their classic blend. Oh, and they've reluctantly had to up the price on a dozen doughnuts to $9, a small price to feel whole again and/or ever.

We will be Re-Opening on Tuesday September 8th! More information to follow!

Posted by Dutch Girl Donuts on Tuesday, September 1, 2020


So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Public restaurant and event facility coming to Pontiac's M1 Concourse Read More

  2. COVID-19 outbreak at popular Birmingham sushi restaurant sickens up to 9 employees Read More

  3. Takoi owners' Magnet restaurant closes as Detroit hospitality group dissolves Read More

  4. Michigan-made Olga's Kitchen celebrates 50 years next month with discounted menu items Read More

  5. Historic Detroit jazz club Cliff Bell's eyes reopening next month Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit