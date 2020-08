Michigan-made Olga's Kitchen celebrates 50 years next month with discounted menu items

click to enlarge Courtesy of Olga's

That's a wrap on 50 years of snackers, Olgasauce, and, well,Celebrating five decades is Olga's Kitchen, the fast-casual Michigan brand introduced in 1970 by food visionary and founder Olga Loizon. Loizon, who started making her signature homemade pita bread out of a modest restaurant operation in Birmingham, died last year at the age of 92, leaving a deliciously seasoned legacy of beef, lamb, and bread behind.To commemorate the restaurant's hallmark anniversary, Olga's Kitchen is hosting a party via its mobile app where people will be given access to a month of celebratory promotions throughout September.Each week, Olga's will unlock a different deal, which can be honored for dine-in or carryout orders. To kick things off on Sep. 1, guests can buy an Original Olga made with beef, lamb, vine-ripened tomatoes, sweet onion, and Olgasauce, for .50 cents with any purchase. The following week, the chain will knock $5 off the Olga's Family Meal Deal. Other deals include free snackers, free dessert, as well as a buy one, get one Original Olga deal, which will be offered the week of Sep. 21.In the past, Olga's Kitchen has offered discounted menu items for UAW workers on strike , as well as gave free snackers to women on International Women's Day.For more information visit olgas.com