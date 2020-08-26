It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Table and Bar

Michigan-made Olga's Kitchen celebrates 50 years next month with discounted menu items

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF OLGA'S
  • Courtesy of Olga's

That's a wrap on 50 years of snackers, Olgasauce, and, well, wraps.

Celebrating five decades is Olga's Kitchen, the fast-casual Michigan brand introduced in 1970 by food visionary and founder Olga Loizon. Loizon, who started making her signature homemade pita bread out of a modest restaurant operation in Birmingham, died last year at the age of 92, leaving a deliciously seasoned legacy of beef, lamb, and bread behind.



To commemorate the restaurant's hallmark anniversary, Olga's Kitchen is hosting a party via its mobile app where people will be given access to a month of celebratory promotions throughout September. 
Each week, Olga's will unlock a different deal, which can be honored for dine-in or carryout orders. To kick things off on Sep. 1, guests can buy an Original Olga made with beef, lamb, vine-ripened tomatoes, sweet onion, and Olgasauce, for .50 cents with any purchase. The following week, the chain will knock $5 off the Olga's Family Meal Deal. Other deals include free snackers, free dessert, as well as a buy one, get one Original Olga deal, which will be offered the week of Sep. 21.

In the past, Olga's Kitchen has offered discounted menu items for UAW workers on strike, as well as gave free snackers to women on International Women's Day.

For more information visit olgas.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan ice cream shop had to call police because customers lost their shit over mask requirement Read More

  2. Whoop whoop! Faygo says more flavors are coming in 2021 Read More

  3. Newly opened Cajun Boiling Crab brings spice and seafood to Detroit's Rosedale Park Read More

  4. A guy from Ferndale's Church Militant ordered a cake with homophobic message from lesbian Detroit baker and never picked it up Read More

  5. Detroit's Savant partners with artist Tony Roko for stylish cocktails-to-go Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit