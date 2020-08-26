It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Table and Bar

Historic Detroit jazz club Cliff Bell's eyes reopening next month

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS/STREET VIEW
  • Google Maps/Street View

Live music will return to downtown Detroit when historic jazz club Cliff Bell's reopens its doors next month.

Announced via the club's Facebook page on Sunday, Cliff Bell's will reopen on Tuesday, Sep. 1 with a free performance by Dwight Adams and Friends. According to Cliff Bell's performance schedule, which includes performances through mid-October, Adams and his fellow players will take the stage every Tuesday.   



Cliff Bell's closed its doors on March 20 in accordance with state orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The performance space quickly pivoted to offering livestreams of jazz performances, which gave viewers the option to donate to the artists who were economically impacted when the club was forced to shut its doors.

To reopen, the venue says it will take extra safety precautions, including extensive sanitizing of surfaces and facilities. A mask-on policy will be enforced for patrons, staff, and musicians entering the club and when moving throughout the building, as well as temperature checks for all who enter.

Normally, Cliff Bell's operates with a capacity of 319 people. This has been reduced to just 75 people to ensure tables can be successfully spaced 6 feet apart and to give ample room for staff and guests to interact at a safe distance. Hand sanitizer will also be available in various areas of the venue.

Cliff Bell's performance schedule can be found at cliffbells.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More Table and Bar »

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan ice cream shop had to call police because customers lost their shit over mask requirement Read More

  2. Whoop whoop! Faygo says more flavors are coming in 2021 Read More

  3. Newly opened Cajun Boiling Crab brings spice and seafood to Detroit's Rosedale Park Read More

  4. A guy from Ferndale's Church Militant ordered a cake with homophobic message from lesbian Detroit baker and never picked it up Read More

  5. Detroit's Savant partners with artist Tony Roko for stylish cocktails-to-go Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit