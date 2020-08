Historic Detroit jazz club Cliff Bell's eyes reopening next month

click to enlarge Google Maps/Street View

Live music will return to downtown Detroit when historic jazz club Cliff Bell's reopens its doors next month.Announced via the club's Facebook page on Sunday, Cliff Bell's will reopen on Tuesday, Sep. 1 with a free performance by Dwight Adams and Friends. According to Cliff Bell's performance schedule, which includes performances through mid-October, Adams and his fellow players will take the stage every Tuesday.Cliff Bell's closed its doors on March 20 in accordance with state orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The performance space quickly pivoted to offering livestreams of jazz performances, which gave viewers the option to donate to the artists who were economically impacted when the club was forced to shut its doors.To reopen, the venue says it will take extra safety precautions, including extensive sanitizing of surfaces and facilities. A mask-on policy will be enforced for patrons, staff, and musicians entering the club and when moving throughout the building, as well as temperature checks for all who enter.Normally, Cliff Bell's operates with a capacity of 319 people. This has been reduced to just 75 people to ensure tables can be successfully spaced 6 feet apart and to give ample room for staff and guests to interact at a safe distance. Hand sanitizer will also be available in various areas of the venue.Cliff Bell's performance schedule can be found at cliffbells.com