Thursday, August 20, 2020

Whoop whoop! Faygo says more flavors are coming in 2021

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 3:26 PM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Made-in-Detroit pop brand Faygo is having a moment — and this time, it's not due to the Insane Clown Posse.

A different rapper, Seattle's Lil Mosey, has gone certified Platinum with his 2019 track "Blueberry Faygo."



Faygo says it's received an uptick in its blue flavors following the success of the track. And in an interview with the Detroit News, CEO Alan Chittaro says the company plans to debut even more flavors next year.

"We have a long list of unique concepts ready to be developed," he told the paper. "We hope to have a new flavor or two in the lineup by next summer."

In 2017, the 113-year-old company brought back its grapefruit-cherry Arctic Sun flavor, which became a fan favorite during its short stint on store shelves in the 1990s.

Below, peep the video for "Blueberry Faygo."


