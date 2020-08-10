Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 10, 2020

You can get a free ice cream from Huddle if you visit David Klein Gallery's Detroit location this Saturday

Posted By on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF DAVID KLEIN GALLERY
  • Courtesy of David Klein Gallery

Art and ice cream, anyone?

Detroit's David Klein Gallery is offered a free ice cream cone from Huddle Soft Serve to anyone who visits the gallery this Saturday, Aug. 15. The promotion started last week.



Huddle opened last year, and is located a few blocks from David Klein's downtown Detroit location. Visitors can check out Elise Ansel's solo exhibition, Palimpsest, on view through the rest of the month.

David Klein Gallery is open from noon-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Huddle Soft Serve is open from 3-9 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Related Locations

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ferndale's Imperial announces restructuring following sexual harassment allegations Read More

  2. Michigan ice cream shop had to call police because customers lost their shit over mask requirement Read More

  3. Pierogi tacos exists in metro Detroit — and we want to make love to them Read More

  4. Detroit chef called in to feed NBA players in Orlando 'bubble' Read More

  5. The Ebenezer, a new 'speakeasy'-style bar, quietly opened in downtown Plymouth last month Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 5, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit