Detroit's UFO Factory to reopen for 'Paradise City' tiki menu

click to enlarge Courtesy of UFO Factory

Corktown bar and music venue UFO Factory will reopen starting on Friday — but no, not for live music... yet.Instead, the spot is opening its recently installed rooftop deck for "Paradise City," a new tiki-themed drinks and snacks menu.In an email, UFO Factory head honcho Dion Fischer describes "Paradise City" as "tropical drinks, special mini tiki-fied LAIKA DOG menu, exotica, tropicalia, reggae, yacht rock soundtrack, palm trees, bubbles, space age chill vibes, and distant safe socialization."Fischer says the bar will be operating at 50% capacity to comply with COVID-19 protocols, and face masks are required for when people are not eating or drinking.Hours are 4 p.m.-midnight from Friday through Sunday.It's a re-re-opening for UFO Factory, of sorts. In 2018, the bar reopened after sustaining damage during construction of nearby luxury loft apartments that forced it to close for more than a year.