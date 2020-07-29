Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Detroit's UFO Factory to reopen for 'Paradise City' tiki menu

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

click to enlarge COURTESY OF UFO FACTORY
  • Courtesy of UFO Factory

Corktown bar and music venue UFO Factory will reopen starting on Friday — but no, not for live music... yet.

Instead, the spot is opening its recently installed rooftop deck for "Paradise City," a new tiki-themed drinks and snacks menu.



In an email, UFO Factory head honcho Dion Fischer describes "Paradise City" as "tropical drinks, special mini tiki-fied LAIKA DOG menu, exotica, tropicalia, reggae, yacht rock soundtrack, palm trees, bubbles, space age chill vibes, and distant safe socialization."

Fischer says the bar will be operating at 50% capacity to comply with COVID-19 protocols, and face masks are required for when people are not eating or drinking.

Hours are 4 p.m.-midnight from Friday through Sunday.

It's a re-re-opening for UFO Factory, of sorts. In 2018, the bar reopened after sustaining damage during construction of nearby luxury loft apartments that forced it to close for more than a year.

