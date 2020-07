Royal Oak's Five15 buys Pronto! to serve up major expansion realness, hunty

click to enlarge Google Maps/Street View

Can we get a yaaaaaas queen?Royal Oak's FIVE15 — home of Drag Queen Bingo — has purchased beloved LGBTQ+ hub and eatery Pronto! to expand its offerings to include a restaurant, bar, and what a press release claims will be “one of the largest patio spaces” in the city.The partnership between FIVE15 and Pronto! began in 2018 when the retail shop/event space/coffee shop moved from across the street into the space adjacent to Pronto! as to accommodate larger groups.But this new acquisition doesn't mean Pronto! is vanishing like your raggedy eyebrows after a heatwave. FIVE15 owners will keep the Pronto! name to honor the space's cultural legacy but will do a major overhaul of the entire 10,000 square-foot ground floor at 600 S. Washington Avenue. Some updates include letting some light in, with the installation of new glass windows and doors. The deli and dining areas will undergo a “'60s era mod” transformation and “lighting effects" will be added indoors and out. As for the 2,000 square-foot outdoor space, owners will work to create a patio area that can accommodate events as well as social distancing best practices.“Over the next 18 months it is our plan to give the property a facelift inside and out and add some themed creative culinary charisma to our destination,” FIVE15 co-owner Gary Baglio said in the release.He added, “Our immediate plan is to take advantage of the enormous outdoor space at the property moving some of our programming and service outdoors, weather permitting, in an effort to give our guests an additional layer of comfort in light of the COVID-19 challenges.”Since the coronavirus-related shutdowns began in March, FIVE15 pivoted to offer its weekly comedy event, Drag Queen Bingo, as a virtual event. They recently reinstated in-person bingo sessions with plans to bring back Drag Queen Bingo Brunch next month.