Blake's Orchard issues apology after renting space to 'conservative outsider' for pro-Trump and police rally

click to enlarge Liza Lagman Sperl, Flickr Creative Commons

Public reception of a popular family-owned Michigan orchard and cider mill turned sour after details of an upcoming event with some divisive political affiliations had been released, with many people calling for a boycott of their products.



Blake's Orchard issued a statement on Monday after Lisa McClain — a Republican candidate for Congress in Michigan's 10th district, President Trump devotee, and self-described “conservative outsider” — posted event details for an upcoming rally to support Trump's re-election, as well as local police, to be held at Blake's Big Apple in Armada.



Billed as a reception “hosted” by the Roncelli and Blake families, the event was to include an appearance by Trump's 2016 campaign manager and conservative news commentator, Corey Lewandowski, and former Milwaukee County Sheriff, Sheriff David A. Clarke, Jr.



The Blake Family, however, say they had assumed the reception would be “a small private gathering” and claim they were unaware that McClain was using the Blake name to promote what they later learned was a pro-Trump celebration. Upon backlash, they canceled the event.



“The Blake's family has a long-standing tradition of allowing members of all political parties to rent space to hold small private events at our facilities as a gesture of public service,” the statement posted to Facebook reads. “But the promotion and positioning of this event went beyond the scope of what we are comfortable with as a family and as a business.”



Official Statement from the Blake Family. Please read, thank you. Posted by Blake Farms on Monday, July 27, 2020

EDIT: Blake's my have been hoodwinked. They have since seen this and are aligning with their inner voice! The event has... Posted by William Paul on Monday, July 27, 2020