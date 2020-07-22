Gourmet slider joint Slyde to host pop-ups ahead of opening in Detroit's West Village

View this post on Instagram
ICYMI: We are having a #SlydeThru carryout event on Saturday, giving the public the very first taste of Slyde! Check out the full details via the link in our bio and to pre-order your food! A couple things to remember: •This is a carry out event only. We can’t wait to have you all lounging on our patio, sipping beers and eating sliders, but in order to keep everyone safe during this time, we ask that you don’t hang near the pick up area. •Reserving a ticket on eventbrite isn’t required and it doesn’t guarantee you food. It’s just helpful (and appreciated!) so that our team knows how many people to expect. •Same thing with pre-ordering. You are welcome to show up and order on site, but pre-ordering both helps us know what to buy and ensures you get the food you want before we sell out! •Be safe. Have fun. Wear a mask! Come be the first to support Slyde and taste this delicious new West Village concept! Got questions? Throw them in the comments 👇🏽
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.