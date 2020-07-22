Gourmet slider joint Slyde to host pop-ups ahead of opening in Detroit's West Village

View this post on Instagram

ICYMI: We are having a #SlydeThru carryout event on Saturday, giving the public the very first taste of Slyde! ⁣ ⁣ Check out the full details via the link in our bio and to pre-order your food!⁣ ⁣ A couple things to remember: •This is a carry out event only. We can’t wait to have you all lounging on our patio, sipping beers and eating sliders, but in order to keep everyone safe during this time, we ask that you don’t hang near the pick up area.⁣ •Reserving a ticket on eventbrite isn’t required and it doesn’t guarantee you food. It’s just helpful (and appreciated!) so that our team knows how many people to expect.⁣ •Same thing with pre-ordering. You are welcome to show up and order on site, but pre-ordering both helps us know what to buy and ensures you get the food you want before we sell out!⁣ •Be safe. Have fun. Wear a mask!⁣ ⁣ Come be the first to support Slyde and taste this delicious new West Village concept! Got questions? Throw them in the comments 👇🏽