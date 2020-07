Gourmet slider joint Slyde to host pop-ups ahead of opening in Detroit's West Village

click to enlarge Courtesy of Slyde

Four years and several setbacks later, gourmet sliders are finally coming to Detroit's West Village.Slyde, which bills itself as "an approachable neighborhood bar and restaurant serving sliders and shareables,” has found a home base at 7960 Kercheval Ave. in a historic bank building, a space that once housed Detroit Body Garage and The Good Rug.Founding partner LJ Nelson tells Eater Detroit that Slyde could open as early as October, assuming they don't encounter any additional roadblocks. Initially, Slyde had plotted to open along the Avenue of Fashion , and, again in Midtown To preview Slyde's menu, the new burger spot is hosting a series of pop-ups, playfully called “ Slyde-Thru ,” the first of which will take place on Saturday, July 25 from 4-8 p.m. But don't be fooled, as the events are not intended for dine-in or outdoor patio services, but will serve as a walk-up carry-out situation.The takeout tasting menu featuring six items, including a mushroom cheddar slider with a pretzel bun, the salmon burger with a cilantro brioche bun, and a black bean burger dubbed "the Southwest." A pair of shareables are also on the pop-up tasting menu, including pineapple rum wings and poutine with beef bacon and scallions.According to Slyde's Instagram, walk-up orders will be honored during Slyde-Thru events, but folks who are interested in guaranteeing they get their hands on a Slyde slider are encouraged to RSVP via Eventbrite and/or pre-order their meal.