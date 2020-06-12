Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Friday, June 12, 2020

Uber Eats is waiving delivery fees for Black-owned businesses through the rest of 2020

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge Jerk chicken and curry chicken at Jamaica Jamaica - PHOTO BY TOM PERKINS
  • Photo By Tom Perkins
  • Jerk chicken and curry chicken at Jamaica Jamaica

Uber says it's showing commitment to the Black Lives Matter movement by waiving delivery fees on its Uber Eats app for Black-owned businesses for the remainder of 2020.

The app's delivery fees typically run $3 to $5.



"Uber stands in solidarity with the Black community and with peaceful protests against the injustice and racism that have plagued our nation for too long," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an emailed statement. "My hope is that if each of us recommits to doing all we can to counter bigotry wherever we see it, change will follow."


The app is even making it easier to locate Black-owned businesses in users' delivery areas by offering a prompt when it's opened.

What's more, Uber is donating $1 million to the Center for Policing Equity, which works to measure bias in policing, and the Equal Justice Initiative, which aims to end mass incarceration and racial inequality.

"We know this isn’t enough. It won’t be enough until we see true racial justice. But we plan to work day in and day out to improve, learn and grow as a company," Khosrowshahi said in the email.

"Lastly, let me speak clearly and unequivocally: Black Lives Matter."
Originally published by our sister paper, Cleveland Scene.

