Birmingham's upscale Pernoi rebrands as casual Italian 'Casa Pernoi'

Starting on Friday, Pernoi — the fine-dining restaurant launched by acclaimed chef Luciano DelSignore last year — is no more. The spot has now rebranded as the casual Italian "Casa Pernoi."
Like many changes these days, the pivot came due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, which saw the space briefly transform into a "Trattoria pop-up" in recent weeks.
"We’ve been fortunate enough to continue serving our guests through carry-out and an adjusted menu geared towards family style meals at home these last few months," DelSignore said in a statement. "With an overwhelmingly positive response, we decided to expand the pop-up menu to reflect the dine-in experience."
Expect classic Italian favorites like a Ricotta Ravioli, Charred Octopus, Baked Orata, and Veal Chop Parmigiano. The spot will also be operating at a lower capacity to adhere to safety recommendations from the centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
DelSignore launched Pernoi with another acclaimed chef, Takashi Yagihashi late last year
, though Yagihashi split after three months
.
Casa Pernoi is located at 310 E. Maple Road, Birmingham; 248-940-0000; pernoibirmingham.com
. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, with bar and patio open starting at 4 p.m. and dinner service-only starting at 5 p.m.
