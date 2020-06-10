Highlands set to reopen at the top of Detroit's RenCen

click to enlarge
With bars and restaurants slowly reopening since closing due to the coronavirus, things are finally starting to look up.
Highlands, the fine-dining spot that opened at the top of the Renaissance Center late last year, is set to reopen its doors on Wednesday, June 17.
Due to restrictions on restaurant capacities put in place to continue to slow the spread of the virus, Highlands will be operating at 50% capacity. To do that, Highlands has combined the adjacent spaces of High Bar and Hearth 71 to form a larger, wider area for guests on the 71st floor. Space on the 72nd floor is also available for private events.
Other changes include the offerings, by James Beard Award-winning Chef Shawn McClain, which has been streamlined to a $71 four-course prix fixe menu that includes Wagyu Beef Tartare with smoked egg yolk, marrow toast, and pickled shallot; Chilled King Prawns with sorrel cream, sugar snap peas, lemon zest aioli, and spring radishes; Ricotta Agnolotti with roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes, eggplant and balsamic puree, and sweet basil; and Painted Hills Ranch NY Strip served with whipped potatoes, charred leek herb sauce, and glazed pearl onions.
High Bar's full cocktail menu will also be available.
You can make dinner reservations here
.
