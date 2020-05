You can now get pizza again from Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizzeria and Deli in Midtown

Majestic/Facebook

Do you miss eating pizza in the Garden Bowl while trying to come back down from orbit after show? We can't help with the... Posted by The Majestic on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

If you're like us, then you miss nomming on big ol' floppy pizza slices from Midtown's Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizzeria & Deli. While it may be a long time until we're sliding our greasy pizza fingers into some bowling ball holes at the Garden Bowl, the wait is over for pizza time, at least.Located in the Garden Bowl/Majestic Theatre complex, which has been closed since mid-March due to the dang coronavirus, Sgt. Pepperoni's is now offering its full menu of calzones, stromboli, and sandwiches for delivery, curbside pick-up, and delivery through Grubhub. They'll be selling from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.Customers who place orders over the phones are encouraged to make a small donation so that the Sgt. (yes, we imagine him to be apepperoni guy that we salute every time we get fully blown out on one of his pizza pies) can provide meal assistance for local frontline workers and families.To see their full menu visit majesticdetroit.com/sgt-pepperonis