Friday, May 8, 2020
Avalon, Zingerman's, and other Michigan bakeries named among U.S.'s top 100 by 'Food & Wine'
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 3:09 PM
click to enlarge
Not a day of quarantine has passed without us having a major craving for a snack from Midtown's Avalon International Breads. So we feel a bit triggered that the Detroit staple has been in the national news lately.
The bakery was one of five in Michigan to be recently named among the "The 100 Best Bakeries in America"
by Food & Wine
.
Here's what they said about Avalon:
Back in the 1990s, closing up shop and leaving Detroit was a lot more fashionable than the opposite, but Ann Perrault and Jackie Victor took a chance, and they’re still there today, plying you with Leelanau cherry bread, crunchy with walnuts. The $5 fill-a-bag Friday tradition ensures a high-quality product remains accessible to all.
Other Michigan bakeries that made the list include Dearborn's Shatila Bakery, Zingerman's Bakehouse, Tecumseh Bread & Pastry, and the Jampot from Eagle Harbor (a bakery run by Byzantine Catholic monks
in the Upper Peninsula).
Avalon was also in the news when founder Jackie Victor penned an op-ed in The New York Times
about problems with the Small Business Administration's Payment Protection Program.
So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.
Tags: Avalon International Breads, Shatila Bakery, ZIngerman's Bakehouse, Jampot, Tecumseh Bread & Pastry, Detroit, Michigan, best bakeries, Image
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.