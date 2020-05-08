Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Friday, May 8, 2020

Avalon, Zingerman's, and other Michigan bakeries named among U.S.'s top 100 by 'Food & Wine'

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 3:09 PM

  • Avalon/Facebook

Not a day of quarantine has passed without us having a major craving for a snack from Midtown's Avalon International Breads. So we feel a bit triggered that the Detroit staple has been in the national news lately.

The bakery was one of five in Michigan to be recently named among the "The 100 Best Bakeries in America" by Food & Wine.



Here's what they said about Avalon:

Back in the 1990s, closing up shop and leaving Detroit was a lot more fashionable than the opposite, but Ann Perrault and Jackie Victor took a chance, and they’re still there today, plying you with Leelanau cherry bread, crunchy with walnuts. The $5 fill-a-bag Friday tradition ensures a high-quality product remains accessible to all.

Other Michigan bakeries that made the list include Dearborn's Shatila Bakery, Zingerman's Bakehouse, Tecumseh Bread & Pastry, and the Jampot from Eagle Harbor (a bakery run by Byzantine Catholic monks in the Upper Peninsula).

Avalon was also in the news when founder Jackie Victor penned an op-ed in The New York Times about problems with the Small Business Administration's Payment Protection Program.

