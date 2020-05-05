Hungry folks rejoice — Dearborn's Bangkok 96 reopens for carryout

You can now add award-winning Thai food takeout to your quarantine dinner rotation.
As of Monday, metro Detroit chef and 2019 James Beard Award semi-finalist Genevieve Vang's beloved flagship eatery Bangkok 96
in Dearborn has reopened with its full menu for walk-up and carryout service. The reopening comes nearly six weeks after making the decision to temporarily close in response to coronavirus-related dine-in business closures.
However, Vang's experimental Midtown food hall outpost Bangkok 96 Street Food remains closed.
But Vang has been keeping busy. Following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's statewide order to close nonessential businesses in March, Vang teamed up with fellow Detroit Shipping Co. restaurateur Maxcel Hardy of Coop Caribbean Fusion for Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen for Good
, a program that provides meals and perishable goods to local homeless shelters during the COVID-19 crisis. Chefs from Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles, The Block, and Flood’s Bar, and Ma Haru also participated.
“We have a part of our community who is in need, and I’m just happy to do what I can to make a difference,” Vang said of the program.
Bangkok 96 will offer carryout service 11 a.m.-8 p.m. from Monday-Friday and noon- 8 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone entering the restaurant must be wearing a protective face mask to receive service.
So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.