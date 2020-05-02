Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Vegan restaurant Chive Kitchen pivots to carryout due to the coronavirus — possibly forever

Posted By on Sat, May 2, 2020 at 2:02 PM

Farmington's Chive Kitchen, one of metro Detroit's most beloved vegan spots, has been forced to adapt due to the economic toll of the coronavirus crisis. The restaurant is now carry-out only, and owner Suzy Silvestre says it might never return as a sit-down spot.

Silvestre told The Free Press that she switched to carry-out when she realized the situation in Michigan wasn't going to change anytime soon. "It’s just not going to be the same for a long time," she said.



For now, "Chive En Casa" orders can be placed by phone or online 24 hours in advance, and picked up from a shelf at a designated time. Silvestre says she also accepts catering orders.

Located in a strip mall in downtown Farmington, the four-year old, 45-seat restaurant had earned a reputation as a hip, slightly upscale 100% vegan spot.

Chive Kitchen is located at 33043 Grand River Ave., Farmington; 248-516-7144; chivekitchen.com/preparedveganmeals.

